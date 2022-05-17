Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 62,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 105,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$64.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

