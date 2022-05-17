Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $143.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.