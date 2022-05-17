Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 21st

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NUM stock opened at GBX 231.78 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.58. Numis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.50 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393 ($4.84).

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and private placements.

