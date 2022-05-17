Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 21st

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NUM stock opened at GBX 231.78 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.58. Numis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.50 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393 ($4.84).
