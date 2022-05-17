Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. 235,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,609. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

