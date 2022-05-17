NuVista Energy (NUVSF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

5/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.00.

5/11/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

4/26/2022 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

4/14/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.50.

Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. 52,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

