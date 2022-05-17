NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NVEE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.79. 57,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.34. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,290. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

