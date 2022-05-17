Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

