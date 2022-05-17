Nwam LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.