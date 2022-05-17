Nwam LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
