Nwam LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after buying an additional 425,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter.
IUSV stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.