Nwam LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after buying an additional 107,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

