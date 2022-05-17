Nwam LLC Purchases 116 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $173.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

