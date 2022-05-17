Nwam LLC Purchases 29,359 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after buying an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,945 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ford Motor by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.