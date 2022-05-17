Nwam LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

