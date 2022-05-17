Nwam LLC Sells 293 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

