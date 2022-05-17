Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,968 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. 1,096,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,556,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

