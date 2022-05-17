Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,997. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

