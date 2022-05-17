Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. 72,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

