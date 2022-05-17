Oder Investment Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 379,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 350,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

