Oder Investment Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

EPD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 279,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

