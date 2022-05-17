Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 462,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,816. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

