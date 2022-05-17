Oder Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

PTLC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,992 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

