Oikos Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $439,596.83 and approximately $19,650.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00515026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.80 or 1.67729872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

