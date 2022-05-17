Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. 965,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,018. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $451.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oil States International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

