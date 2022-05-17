Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.90 ($0.76). 158,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 421,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.76).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.00) target price on shares of Old Mutual in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 2.58 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

