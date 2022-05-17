Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

