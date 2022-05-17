OMG Network Price Tops $2.60 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $364.60 million and approximately $57.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00008500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00177345 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

