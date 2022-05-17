ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 4,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,667. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ON24 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

