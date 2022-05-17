OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,750. The firm has a market cap of $530.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

