Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $249.73 million and $39.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00112621 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00319737 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

