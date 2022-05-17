Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $26.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of -186.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

