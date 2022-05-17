Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OPRT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $375.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oportun Financial by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

