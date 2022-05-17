Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OPSSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 8,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.