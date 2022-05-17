Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OPSSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 8,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
Opsens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opsens (OPSSF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.