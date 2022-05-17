OREO (ORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $330.00

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One OREO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OREO has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. OREO has a market capitalization of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OREO

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

