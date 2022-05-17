Ormeus Ecosystem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,488.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $50,977.35 and $1,488.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00516517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,602.34 or 1.82908830 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

