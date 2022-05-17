Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Financial Comparison

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shell and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.27% 14.54% 6.16% Ovintiv 9.86% 60.01% 18.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shell and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 3 15 0 2.83

Shell presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.56%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $59.39, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Shell.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.81 $20.10 billion $5.58 10.41 Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.32 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shell pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Shell on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

