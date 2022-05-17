Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 510,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

