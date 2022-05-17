Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OXAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. 2,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,801,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

