PageGroup plc (PAGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30 on June 17th

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at GBX 483.40 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.79. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 405.60 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 691 ($8.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

Get PageGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($32,452.96). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($559,407.93).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGE. Barclays lowered their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 648 ($7.99).

PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.