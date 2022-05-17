PancakeSwap Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00015311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $115.19 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 296,067,550 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

