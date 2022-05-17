PANTHEON X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,951.00 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $513,254.25 and $3,951.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,038.11 or 1.00011938 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00106044 BTC.
PANTHEON X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “
PANTHEON X Coin Trading
