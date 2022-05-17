Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 5.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 198,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

