Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. 1,963,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,023,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

