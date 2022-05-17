Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.02

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $30.95. Paramount Global shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 375,167 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

