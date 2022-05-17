Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 41.6% in April

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $38.38.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.