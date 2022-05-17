Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

PSN stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $99,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

