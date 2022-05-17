Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

PASG stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

