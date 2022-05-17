PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. PaySign has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PaySign by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.