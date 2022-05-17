PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNXN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. 969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,548. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,424. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

