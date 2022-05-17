Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

