Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,549.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,730,000 after buying an additional 435,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.17. 1,597,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $274.79 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

